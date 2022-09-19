Some parts of Kern County saw light drizzle Monday mainly west of Lost Hills, however no measurable precipitation for the valley portion of the county.

Tuesday, expect comfortable and below-average temperatures across the area to last for the next several days, as a low-pressure system brings light rain to Sacramento and northern California.

A warming and drying trend will take place Thursday through the weekend as high pressure strengthens offshore and builds inland by the weekend.

Temperatures will rise to above normal levels by the end of the week and through the weekend with mid-90s on tap. The first day of Autumn is this Thursday.

Air quality will remain good on Tuesday with an AQI of 44.