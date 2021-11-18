Bakersfield weather forecast 11/18/21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patchy dense fog has developed around Bakersfield early this morning. This should burn off by mid-morning, but partly cloudy skies are expected most of the day.

Our weather in terms of temperatures this afternoon will be two to four degrees above normal for this time of year.

An Eastern Pacific trough of low pressure will approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest tonight. There should be enough mixing ahead of this trough of low pressure to prevent dense fog formation Friday morning. This trough of low pressure will move southward across the northern half of California Friday into Friday night. All precipitation associated with this system will be confined to areas north of Central California.

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds the next seven days, but temperatures will remain in the 60’s and lower 70’s.

Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette