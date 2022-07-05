BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the coolest Independence Days in the last 22 years has finally come to an end with temperatures only reaching a high of 86 degrees.

As of Tuesday, temps will continue rising slowly over the next few days, while breezy conditions will prevail over the mountains and desert locations. Below average temps expected through the first half of the week, before a gradual warming trend takes over the region.

Air quality is moderate Tuesday with an AQI of 58.

Triple digits returning possibly by Monday of next week with the arrival of heat wave number two.