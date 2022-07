BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies and slightly cooler Friday in Kern County.

Bakersfield will see temperatures near 100 degrees with Mountain temperatures in the upper 80’s.

The Mountain areas are under a Fire Weather Warning until 10 p.m. Friday. Low humidity, gusty winds, and dry conditions make for a perfect storm for fire weather. Be very careful in these areas as a fire could start with any spark from a car or even yard equipment.

Heat Wave #2 continues through at least next week.