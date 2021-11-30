Bakersfield weather forecast Nov. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another nice day is expected around Kern County and Bakersfield.

High pressure is controlling our weather pattern, and there doesn’t seem to be any major shift for the next 7 days.

The offshore flow will increase today. This will increase winds for the Kern County mountain and desert areas by afternoon. No watches or warnings with the winds, but a light breeze can be expected.

Low to mid 70’s are expected by tomorrow, so, it might be time to get out the shorts once again. Have a great day and enjoy this amazing weather.