Bakersfield weather forecast Nov. 29

BAKERSFIELLD, Calif. (KGET) — December is just a couple of days away, but sunny skies and mild temperatures have made us feel more like Spring.

No major changes in our weather pattern for the next seven days.

We are in a typical La Nina pattern. High pressure is anchored over California and all storms still riding into the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

This dry this Winter could be, and it’s all playing out as we thought. With a great start to November with almost one inch of rain, but lately, it has been bone dry since. We haven’t hit Winter yet, but for now, it’s looking dry.

Have a great start to the week and enjoy the nice weather.