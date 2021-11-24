Bakersfield Thanksgiving travel forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — As everyone is gearing up for a great Thanksgiving holiday, the weather is looking good for all who dare to hit the roadways around California.

High pressure will build into the area once again today, giving us sunny skies and mild temps. Expect some breezy conditions in our mountain and desert areas this afternoon.

The temperatures will make it into the lower 70’s in Bakersfield by the end of the weekend.

Have a great holiday with your family and friends, enjoy the pleasant weather.