Bakersfield weather forecast Nov. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another period of dense fog is present across parts of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

Yesterday the fog developed quite early in the evening as there was very little time between yesterday’s morning fog clearing and the re-initialization of last night’s fog.

This occurrence today was a bit surprising with the approach of a trough which you would assume the fog would become lifted into some high clouds. However, the timing was such that the influence is a bit slower

than expected but as the trough moves closer this lifting and mixing scenario will be more likely as we move forward in time today.

A secondary and stronger trough looks to move through later tonight, into Wednesday morning which should preclude any fog development for a change.

Gusty winds expected in the Kern County mountain passes and desert areas today and tonight.

Beginning Thursday eastern Pacific ridging once again builds back into the region and looks to remain firmly in place into next week. This means no rain heading our way, and fog could return to the area.