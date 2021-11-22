Bakersfield weather forecast Nov. 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High pressure is building over central California behind a weak shortwave trough and fog has developed over much of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect through 10 AM this morning.

High pressure will remain over the region through today while a developing frontal system pushes into the northwest coast. Easterly flow will develop as offshore surface pressure gradients increase this afternoon, producing gusty winds in the Kern County desert and mountain areas.

As the frontal system tracks inland Monday night and Tuesday, an offshore upper low will open up and swing into the coast near northern Baja.

We will see cooling temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs likely to be around 4-8 degrees below normal by Wednesday. Model runs then rebuild high pressure over the region beginning Thanksgiving Day and remaining through next weekend.

Fog should be less of a problem Tuesday and Wednesday, but returning by the end of the week and weekend.