Bakersfield Weather Forecast Nov. 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weak frontal system is currently passing southward through central California, bringing some increased cloudiness.

The weak passing front is not significantly disrupting fog formation north of Bakersfield. Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the San Joaquin Valley north of Bakersfield until 11am.

Model runs show consistency in splitting energy from this passing system and develop a closed low well off the southern California coast by Saturday, then opening it up and swinging it into the coast by Monday.

We will see little impact from this in Kern County. A mix of sun and clouds are expected with temps in the 60’s.

If you’re planning Thanksgiving travels, your weather is looking great. No major weather will

impact your travels around the state.