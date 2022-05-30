BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northwesterly breeze continues through the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon as northwesterly flow aloft persists.

This flow pattern has allowed the region to remain cool, with highs in the valley generally around 80 to 82 degrees. Winds remain elevated through the Mojave Desert this afternoon as onshore gradients remain quite strong.

Gradients will relax overnight tonight as high pressure begins to build. That means the area will start to warm up tomorrow as well. Memorial Day will see highs a couple degrees warmer than today, with highs in the 83 to 84 degree range expected.

Highs continue to trend up on Tuesday as high pressure continues to build. Highs across the valley will likely reach into the upper 80s by then.

Afternoon highs by Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to reach in the mid 90s across the valley looking at the latest NBM guidance.

Both the GEFS and EPS ensemble means favor the ridge pattern weakening over the weekend as a slow-moving trough of low pressure enters the Pacific Northwest on Friday. That will allow for afternoon highs to back off several degrees next weekend, taking highs back into the upper 80s, which is about normal for early June.

There is a slight chance of a shower or two near YNP Saturday and Sunday afternoons as upsloping flow associated with the Pacific Northwest trough enters the area. This cooling trend may also bring some breezy onshore flow to the valley and other wind-prone areas Friday and into this weekend.