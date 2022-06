BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first heat wave of the summer is upon us. Expect triple-digit heat in Bakersfield for the next several days, before a gradual decline in the middle of next week.

Meantime Tehachapi will see moderate breezes, and the desert will see temperatures in the mid to high 90s Friday. The next cool down is expected next Friday, when temperatures will return to seasonal averages.