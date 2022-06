BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big change from what we had around the area on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms will be limited to areas near Ridgecrest this afternoon. All other areas should be mostly sunny as moisture lifts NE today.

High pressure will build into the area by the weekend and our first heat wave of the season will be upon us. Expect weekend temps near 103.

We will see a slight cooling trend by July 4.