BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Triple digit heat is likely in most of the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible in the higher terrain of Central California, as well as in the Kern County Mountain and desert areas on Wednesday afternoon. These thunderstorms may produce little precipitation, resulting in a risk of wildfire starts.

Light rain is possible in the San Joaquin Valley from Fresno County southward Wednesday as well. Expect humidity values to be elevated as well.