BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We had a nice weekend with some 80’s on Sunday.

Monday, we will warm things up a little, with lower 90’s back in the forecast. We are going to see a low develop off the coast by Tuesday. This could swing some moisture our way Wednesday and Thursday.

This doesn’t mean rain, but it could generate some isolated thunderstorms around Kern County. This would mainly be dry lightning, as very little moisture will come with it.

Triple digit heat is likely in most of the San Joaquin Valley throughout the coming week.