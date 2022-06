BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend is expected to continue Wednesday, and high temperatures this afternoon will be several degrees above seasonal averages.

A much cooler air mass will move over Central California Friday, as daytime highs lower to around ten degrees

below normal.

Temperatures will remain much cooler than average Saturday before another warming trend resumes early next week.

We can expect upper 90’s by the first day of Summer next week.