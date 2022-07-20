BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dangerous heat will continue across the lower elevations of the central California interior through Wednesday, with Bakersfield seeing temperatures near 105 once again.

Temperatures will gradually lower through the seven-day forecast period, but will remain above normal with triple digit highs prevailing across the lower elevations. Wednesday will be day 10 of heat wave #2.

A few thunderstorms are possible across the Sierra Nevada this afternoon and early evening, but nothing expected for Kern County