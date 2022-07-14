BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy smoke from the Washburn Fire will move northward over Yosemite Valley both Thursday and Friday afternoon due to southerly transport winds.

Triple digit heat will continue across the valley as high pressure over the Four Corners remains in place through early next week.

Additionally, rounds of isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the crests of the SierraNevada each afternoon from Thursday through Sunday. We have a very slight chance of isolated storms developing near the Kern County Mountain and Desert areas as well.