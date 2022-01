BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cool weather and dry conditions will continue today and into next week.

Some clouds to start the morning but expecting mostly sunny skies by afternoon.

Valley temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s with the mountain areas to reach the upper 40s.

We are still seeing some breezy conditions in the Mountain and Desert locations. The Wind Advisory is in place until 4pm today.

Sunny skies and no rain is expected the next seven days for the county.