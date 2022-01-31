Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 31, dry conditions and cool nights ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weak high pressure over the region continues to provide dry conditions with mild days and cool nights across central California and Bakersfield.

Highs this afternoon are forecast to again top out near 60 in the valley and 50s in the mountain areas.

The area is looking at another dry weather pattern this week. Some clouds could drift in and out, but not expecting any rain.

Looking at long-term forecast information today, the county will most likely be remaining mostly dry into February.

Have a great Monday, and enjoy the mild temperatures.