Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 30: A cool down in temps by midweek

Expect dry conditions in Bakersfield and the surrounding areas over the next seven days. No rain is expected, though clouds will build overnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions around Kern County on Monday.

Temperatures will gradually dip a few degrees below seasonal averages for the middle of the week, rebounding slightly as we approach next weekend.

Tehachapi and the surrounding areas will see gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour on Monday, with breezy weather anticipated throughout the week.