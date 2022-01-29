Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 29, dry conditions as temps drop

Expect dry conditions to continue throughout the week, as Kern County will see clearing skies Sunday.

Clouds will return on Monday, as temperatures slide down throughout the week. Wednesday will be the coolest day this week.

Bakersfield is not expected to see receive notable amounts of fog throughout the next few days, though this is a slight possibility given the temperatures frequently falling below the dew point.

Winds will pick up in the mountains and Kern River Valley starting on Tuesday, with breezes reaching 15 to 20 miles per hour expected Wednesday and Thursday.