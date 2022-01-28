Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 28, winds increase around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county is between two systems Friday. We have a low offshore, and a ridge just to the east. These two systems will battle each other today, increasing winds around the Kern County area.

The strongest of the winds will be in the mountain and desert areas, but should expect a breeze to also increase in the valley by afternoon.

Possibly expect some blowing dust with all the dry soil around the valley. Winds will relax in the valley Saturday, but breezy conditions are still expected in the mountain areas.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but mostly cloudy on Saturday.

Temperatures will still be above normal. Bakersfield could hit 70 this afternoon.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!