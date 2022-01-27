Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 27, sunny skies with a light haze

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Who’s ready for another amazing day around Bakersfield? Me! The county is expecting sunny skies with a light haze today.

Temperatures will be nearing 70 in Bakersfield today, with mountain temperatures in the mid-50s.

High pressure positioned north of the area will move just southeast by afternoon. This will increase winds around the Kern County area by late afternoon.

A light breeze is expected in Bakersfield with stronger winds expected in the Mountain and Desert areas.

By Friday winds could gust near 50 mph in the Tehachapi area. Those winds will relax by Saturday in most areas of Kern County.

Looking into February, no rain in sight to start the month.

Hope you enjoy this amazing day!