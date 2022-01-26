Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another day to get out and enjoy the sunny skies, and mild temps.

Bakersfield is expected to be in the mid-60s today with Mountain temps in the lower 50s.

Breezy conditions are also expected in the Mountain and Desert communities.

High pressure is holding out, and the only thing I see in our future is some high clouds for the weekend.

Next week we watch a couple of storms out of the northwest. Rain will remain north, but temps will drop about 10 degrees by Tuesday next week.