Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 25, sunny skies and mild temperatures remain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather has just been beautiful the past couple of weeks. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

The county will get a little change by the weekend with some clouds drifting through the area.

The area could see a pattern change by early next week, but is not sold on getting rain into the area just yet. We will have to keep a close eye on a series of storms out of the northwest.

The air quality will remain Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups this Tuesday.

Today’s high will be in the low 60s.