Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some patchy dense fog to start off our Friday morning. The county has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas north of Bakersfield.

The county will get sunny skies by the afternoon, once again with temperatures in the lower 60s in Bakersfield.

We are seeing a system on the backside of California that will move through the Great Basin later today. This will increase winds in the mountain and desert areas through the weekend.

We have issued a Wind Advisory for the mountain areas through noon Saturday.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunny skies.