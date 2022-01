BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some patchy fog this morning, but no school delays to tell you about.

Visibility was kept to nearly three miles all morning around the county.

The county will see hazy but sunny skies today. Temperatures will be slightly above normal and in the lower 60s for the valley, with mountain temperatures making it into the 50s.

No big changes in the short-term forecast, sunny skies will remain.

Get out and enjoy this amazing weather.