Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again, the morning has been plagued by some fog around Kern County.

The northern part of Kern County has seen most of the dense fog this morning.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon around the area, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

No big changes coming for the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures back in the lower 60’s.

If you were hoping for some rain, well it’s not in our forecast for at least the next seven days as high pressure will build in back over the area next week.