Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No fog is expected Thursday morning, but clouds will hang around Kern County.

A low-pressure system just off the Baja Peninsula will push clouds north into our area. The county will see some clearing Friday but expect more clouds to come on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to be nice and mild. The Valley and Mountain areas temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s.

It may sound like a broken record, but no rain expected into Kern County the next seven days.