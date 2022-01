BAKERSFEILD, Calif (KGET) — Another foggy start for the areas around Bakersfield this morning.

The county has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 a.m.

Once the fog lifts, the county should be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching into the 60s. The Mountain areas can expect a nice sunny day with mild temps.

The county will see a mix of sun and clouds the next seven days, but will be remaining high and dry.