BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are expecting some dense fog around Kern County this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and will last until 10 a.m.

The county is expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mountain temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds the next few days, with no rain in our forecast.