Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 9, motorists beware of overnight fog

Drivers should be cautious in the valley overnight this week, as the National Weather Service predicts dense fog that could drop visibility below 500 feet in isolated areas.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the San Joaquin Valley until 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

Temperatures remain moderate, increasing gradually until Wednesday. Expect cloudy conditions Monday that will clear Tuesday before returning Wednesday. No rain is expected in the forecast, and we can expect the cloudy condition to mostly clear just in time for next weekend.