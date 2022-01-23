Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 23: There could be slightly higher temps by mid-week

Expect mild and dry conditions throughout the week. Temperatures will remain slightly above average, with a slight increase on Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds will start to develop around the county on Wednesday, subsiding next weekend. Watch out for fog in the valley.

Temperatures peaked above average today but they’ll fall to a low of 40 degrees in Bakersfield, slightly below the current dew point of 42 degrees. That could allow fog to form, as water in those low temperatures may condense. Bakersfield residents may see some frost on their cars on the morning as well.

