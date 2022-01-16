Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 16, expect dense fog Monday morning

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages as mostly dry weather continues. Saturday night’s drizzle could lead to increased fog overnight, while the risk of fog in the valley remains relatively high for the week.

Monday will see dense morning fog, meanwhile cloud coverage will build throughout the day, with a 20% chance of light drizzle going into Tuesday night. The valley will see reduced cloud coverage starting Wednesday and Thursday, while the mountains could see the clouds disperse a day sooner.

No significant rain expected in the next seven days.