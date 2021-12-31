Bakersfield weather forecast for Dec. 31: New Year’s Day brings clear skies

The showers are behind us, as we can expect a relatively clear weekend before overcast conditions arrive to the county by Monday.

The temperature will warm up slightly, as the valley will see temperature highs rise into the mid-50s. Meantime recent rain and snow has cut into the drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports less than one percent of the state faces the most severe form of drought, labeled ‘exceptional.’

Three months ago, roughly 45% of the state fell into this category. Additionally, the state’s department of water resources says the state’s snowpack has surged over 150% of normal levels. The snowpack accounts for about a third of the state’s water supply.