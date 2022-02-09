Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 9: Record temps in February possible

Bakersfield Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Record breaking temperatures are very likely this weekend in Kern County. Records could be broken or tied especially on Saturday with 81 degrees in the forecast.

Valentine’s Day looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the mid-70s. By Tuesday of next week, we have slight chance of showers in the valley floor, and even light snow in the mountains. Don’t get your hopes up, as this system has limited moisture. Nevertheless, models are adding 20% chance of showers for Tuesday.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News