Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 9, expect temperatures into the 70s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a beautiful day on Tuesday, and today we are looking at the same. Temperatures around Bakersfield will be in the lower 70s with mountain temperatures in the upper 60s.

The area is still expecting a warming trend for the weekend. In fact, Saturday could be a record-breaking day. Right now we are now forecasting 81, and that would break the old record of 80 set in 1921.

The ridge bringing the heat will break down by next week. We will see a 10-degree drop by Tuesday.

Enjoy the weather and all the blooming flowers and trees around the area.