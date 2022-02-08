Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 8, temperatures expected to rise this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect it to be sunny and just slightly cooler today as our ridge is positioned just off the coast of northern California.

Temperatures in Bakersfield today will be in the lower 70s, with temperatures in the mid-60s expected in the mountain areas.

Skies will remain clear and the area is still expecting a good warming trend by the weekend.

The ridge positioned north will swing inland over California by the weekend and should bring temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a hot one this year, with temperatures in the upper 70s for Bakersfield and if you’re heading south to the big game in Los Angeles, expect temperatures in the mid-80s.