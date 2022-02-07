Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 7, warmer temperatures than usual

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county keeps getting more sun and warmer each day.

Temperatures this time of year should be in the lower 60s, but this week they are 10 degrees above average.

Today Bakersfield will see temperatures near 74, with mountain temperatures in the lower 60s. High pressure will drive temps to near 80 Saturday and Sunday.

The record temperature on Saturday is 80 set in 1921, Sunday the record is 83 set in 1924.

I see no major breakdown in this pattern and no rain coming anytime soon.