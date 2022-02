BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies are expected in Kern County today with cool temperatures to start the day but will warm into the lower 50s in Bakersfield and the valley.

The mountain areas will see a light breeze today with temperatures in the upper-40s.

High pressure will strengthen this weekend. I expect temps by early next week in the lower 70s.

Still a very dry forecast in place for the next 7-10 days.