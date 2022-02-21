Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 21, cooler temperatures to return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend for Kern County and Bakersfield, but cooler temperatures are expected to return.

Change is on the way this week with cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, valley rain and mountain snow.

Today’s change will start with the winds. Expect windy conditions in the Kern County mountain and desert areas. The valley will also see a light breeze picking up ahead of the rain and snow expected Tuesday.



Expect the valley rain and mountain snow to arrive by early afternoon Tuesday and hang around through Wednesday morning. The valley could see around a quarter-inch of rain and some areas of the Kern County Mountains could get three to six inches of snow.

With the forecast right now, expect Highway 58 and I-5 over the Grapevine to become slick with ice and snow. Call 1-800-GAS-ROAD for the latest road conditions.