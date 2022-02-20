Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 20: Expect wintry conditions to return Monday in mountain areas

Bakersfield is facing down the calm before the storm. Temperatures will dip several degrees below average starting Monday, while a trough of low pressure will arrive Tuesday. That will result in light rainfall in the valley Tuesday night going into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service predicts Bakersfield will see roughly .25″ of rain by the time the storm passes on Wednesday night. Meantime the mountains could see up to three inches of snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory affecting the mountains and Kern River Valley. The advisory begins Monday night at 10 p.m., and expires Wednesday at 4 p.m.