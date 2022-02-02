Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 2, strong winds for desert areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies and below normal temperatures this Wednesday.

The county can expect valley temperatures in the mid-50s, with the mountains temperatures in the mid-40s today.

Winds will also increase in the mountain and desert areas by afternoon. We have issued a wind advisory for the desert areas. Winds could gust near 65mph.

High pressure strengthens by the weekend brining sunny skies and temperatures near 70.

No rain is expected to head into Kern County the next 7-10 days.