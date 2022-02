BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s for the valley today.

The weekend is looking calm and warm. High pressure will break down by early next week once again.

I wish I could say this was a big rainmaker, but it’s not.

The county will see a slight chance of valley rain showers, and possibly some light mountain snow showers.

The weak storm will arrive on Tuesday and go into Wednesday, then will exit and skies are expected to clear out by Thursday.