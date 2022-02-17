Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 17, warmer temperatures returning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies around Kern County for the next several days with warmer temperatures returning.

Valley temperatures are expected in the lower 70s with temperatures in the 60s returning to the mountain areas.

Everyone would like some rain around California and here in Kern County and could get another shot at some showers by next Tuesday.

A trough will enter the state and models suggest some rain and possibly some mountain snow. It will be short-lived, as skies clear out by later Wednesday.

Overall, a calm weather pattern is in place for a little bit.