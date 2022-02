Kern County will see sunshine and temperatures mostly in the 70s on Friday as a ridge of high pressure remains in control. Nice weather throughout the Presidents Day weekend.

On Thursday, we hit a high of 71 degrees amid clear skies and sunny conditions. Temperatures will remain steady through the weekend, then rain arriving in the valley floor, along with snow in the mountains above 3,500 ft. for Tuesday/Wednesday accompanied by much cooler temperatures.

Air quality will remain moderate.