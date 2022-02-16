Bakersfield weather forecast Feb. 16: Clear skies, seasonal temperatures ahead

Expect beautiful sunny days around Kern County this Thursday and Friday. Cool mornings combined with comfortable afternoons will be a pleasant combination as we get closer to the weekend.

A wind advisory remains in effect through Thursday afternoon impacting mostly the south end of the county.

We are tracking a cooldown for next week as a trough tries to make its way down, but so far, precipitation is limited to the Sierra and we might remain dry.

The forecast is changing rapidly, and I am hoping it swings more in our direction as we get closer to next week. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

