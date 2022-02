BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big change today in Kern County and Bakersfield as temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler and there is a slight chance of showers.

I think our main headline will be a breeze picking up, and some cooler temperatures around the area.

The front is lacking moisture, so just a slight chance of showers expected around Bakersfield. If we get the rain, expect .01 of an inch or less.

Skies will clear out by Wednesday and temperatures in the 70s will return by the weekend.