BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One more day of mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 in Bakersfield.

The county will see a big change for the area by Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers.

Winds will also begin to increase on the west side of Kern County and the Desert areas this afternoon.

Skies will clear out and we will be back near the 70s by Thursday.